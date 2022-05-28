Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.37). Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of PACB opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.