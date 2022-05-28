Analysts Anticipate View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for View’s earnings. View posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that View will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for View.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIEW. Zacks Investment Research cut View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

View stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. View has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of View by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,826,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in View by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,651,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of View by 34.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,164,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,664 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of View by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,309,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 264,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of View by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,339 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

