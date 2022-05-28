Analysts Anticipate View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for View’s earnings. View posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that View will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for View.
Several research firms have recently commented on VIEW. Zacks Investment Research cut View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of View by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,826,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in View by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,651,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of View by 34.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,164,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,664 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of View by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,309,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 264,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of View by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,339 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.
