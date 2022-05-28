Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Up 8.8%

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) shot up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $21.98. 5,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 292,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLAR. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $824.51 million, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,000 shares of company stock worth $7,227,850. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,545,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

