Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Down 68.2% in May

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the April 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,015.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 212,841 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $7,976,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,950,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,690,000. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 687,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,547,000 after buying an additional 37,558 shares in the last quarter.

BNDW stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.59 and a one year high of $81.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

