Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sigma Lithium Corporation is involved in producing battery-grade lithium. Sigma Lithium Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

SGML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGML opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. Sigma Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Sigma Lithium will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

