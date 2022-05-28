Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $809,000.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BOCNU stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.