Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Palisade Bio Inc. is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies which help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio Inc., formerly known as Seneca Biopharma Inc., is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PALI opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Palisade Bio has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palisade Bio will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PALI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 37,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

