Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.37. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 5.7% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 9,937,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,865,000 after purchasing an additional 532,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after purchasing an additional 439,762 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 5.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,972,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,739,000 after purchasing an additional 150,724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,454,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,380,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,065,000 after purchasing an additional 199,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

