Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SDIG. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

SDIG opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

