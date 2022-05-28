Analysts Expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Post $1.12 EPS

Analysts expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Arch Capital Group reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,280,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,128,000 after acquiring an additional 256,541 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $478,775,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

