Barclays Cuts Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $44.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.94% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.
Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $52.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39.
In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,139,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,913,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,292. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after buying an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,599,000 after buying an additional 221,443 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,428,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,331,000 after buying an additional 104,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.