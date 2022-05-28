Barclays Cuts Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $44.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $52.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,139,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,913,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,292. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after buying an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,599,000 after buying an additional 221,443 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,428,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,331,000 after buying an additional 104,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

