Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Lowered to $85.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.23% from the stock’s current price.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

SMTC stock opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.14. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $51,066,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 156.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,126,000 after acquiring an additional 517,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1,055.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,739,000 after acquiring an additional 510,313 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $37,009,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 77.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,856,000 after acquiring an additional 364,497 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

