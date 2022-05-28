Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Lowered to $85.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.23% from the stock’s current price.
SMTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.
SMTC stock opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.14. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54.
In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $51,066,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 156.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,126,000 after acquiring an additional 517,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1,055.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,739,000 after acquiring an additional 510,313 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $37,009,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 77.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,856,000 after acquiring an additional 364,497 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Semtech (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
