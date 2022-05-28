Piper Sandler Cuts JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $20.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FROG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

JFrog stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.88.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,718,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $373,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,094. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in JFrog by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in JFrog by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in JFrog by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 58,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

