Citigroup Lowers 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target to $25.39

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $26.78 to $25.39 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.35.

QFIN opened at $14.60 on Thursday. 360 DigiTech has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.39. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,931,000 after purchasing an additional 340,845 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 488,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

