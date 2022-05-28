Zacks Investment Research Downgrades VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VersaBank is a Schedule I chartered bank. It provides deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries as well as internally developed IT security software. VersaBank is based in LONDON, ON. “

Get VersaBank alerts:

Shares of VBNK opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. VersaBank has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.54 million and a P/E ratio of 12.34.

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). VersaBank had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that VersaBank will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. VersaBank’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of VersaBank by 3.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VersaBank by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of VersaBank by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,291,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

About VersaBank (Get Rating)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VersaBank (VBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.