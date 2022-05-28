BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.16

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.16 and last traded at $86.94, with a volume of 466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get BancFirst alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.68.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 7,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $584,170.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 7,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $583,428.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,089 shares of company stock worth $14,750,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BancFirst by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 54,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.