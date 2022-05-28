Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.56

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 2155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAJ shares. StockNews.com lowered Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Canon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canon by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Canon by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Canon in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

Canon Company Profile (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.