Datto (NYSE:MSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.99

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 9474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

MSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 134.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.63 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datto news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $430,467.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $44,620.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,579 shares of company stock worth $14,297,724 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Datto by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Datto by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

