Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

VCSA has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.57.

Shares of VCSA stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vacasa will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,780,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vacasa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 23,055,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,672,000 after acquiring an additional 700,071 shares during the period. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,920,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Vacasa by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 828,497 shares during the period. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

