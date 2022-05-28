Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of VALU stock opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $665.87 million, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of -0.06. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.80.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 64.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 155,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 861.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

