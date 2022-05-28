Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ USIO opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Usio has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 million, a PE ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Usio by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 222,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Usio by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 120,821 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in Usio by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

