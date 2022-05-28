Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an in-line rating for the company.

NASDAQ VAXX opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37. Vaxxinity has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc bought 18,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,462.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,611,559 shares in the company, valued at $178,059,878.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mei Mei Hu bought 8,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $27,088.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,593,454 shares in the company, valued at $173,869,939.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,950 shares of company stock valued at $106,759.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $5,619,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

