Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Minerva Surgical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Minerva Surgical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

UTRS stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. Minerva Surgical has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.37.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

