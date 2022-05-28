Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRCA. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.18.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13. Equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.