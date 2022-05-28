Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRCA. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.18.
NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
