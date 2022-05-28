Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $428.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $61.93.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 36.05%. Analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Greg A. Steffens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,533 shares in the company, valued at $9,153,686.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Tooley acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.38 per share, with a total value of $190,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 89,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

