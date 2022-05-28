Evercore ISI Upgrades Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Outperform

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $128.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.95.

Shares of CNI opened at $114.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.99.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

