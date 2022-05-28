Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $558.84.

Intuit stock opened at $422.48 on Wednesday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $434.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.70. The company has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,638 shares of company stock valued at $28,718,951 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,786,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,232,000 after acquiring an additional 48,662 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

