ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

ECOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE ECOM opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $423.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $1,655,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

