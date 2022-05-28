Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

CIVB opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.92. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

