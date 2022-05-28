Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of IBKR opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.51.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $1,270,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $37,328,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.