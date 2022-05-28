Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Martin Kelly Sells 15,000 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Martin Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00.

Shares of APO stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

