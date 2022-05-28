Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAXW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAXW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of ASAXW stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Astrea Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.88.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astrea Acquisition (ASAXW)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Astrea Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrea Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.