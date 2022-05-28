Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAXW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAXW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ASAXW stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Astrea Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.88.

