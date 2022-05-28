Short Interest in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Drops By 43.0%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the April 30th total of 270,600 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Avinger by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161,207 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avinger by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Avinger by 797.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 268,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avinger alerts:

AVGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

AVGR stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Avinger has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.12). Avinger had a negative net margin of 185.01% and a negative return on equity of 143.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avinger will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.