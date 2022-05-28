Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 280,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

BMAQW opened at $0.12 on Friday. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.68.

