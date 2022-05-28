Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Short Interest Update

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the April 30th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAC. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 364.6% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 382,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 1,816.1% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 278,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 264,185 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 364,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 120,636 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 168,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 106,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $921,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCAC stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

