BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Down 45.3% in May

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the April 30th total of 514,100 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

BIOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BIOLASE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.81.

BIOL stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.64.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75). The business had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 62.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in BIOLASE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 39,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

