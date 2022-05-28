CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Short Interest Up 141.0% in May

CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 141.0% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ATNFW stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. CannBioRx Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.24.

