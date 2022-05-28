Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRW) Short Interest Update

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Banner Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Banner Acquisition by 89.3% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 497,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 234,832 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Banner Acquisition by 93.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 717,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 346,449 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNNRW opened at $0.30 on Friday. Banner Acquisition has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.80.

