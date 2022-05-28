Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.93 Million Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,383 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.45% of First Mid Bancshares worth $18,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 200,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 163,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $4,529,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.88. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FMBH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

First Mid Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.