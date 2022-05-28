Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 137.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DM. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Desktop Metal by 49.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,140 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,581,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,394 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,253,000. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ric Fulop acquired 128,850 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.64. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 173.46%. The firm had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

