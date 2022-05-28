Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 141.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,255 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,205,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 64,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 1,017,886 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,405,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 994,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 244,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $3.48 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.