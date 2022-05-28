Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $24.90, but opened at $26.30. Titan Machinery shares last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 59 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after acquiring an additional 50,907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 526.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,929 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $619.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.65.

About Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

