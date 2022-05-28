Northern Trust Corp Acquires 16,539 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYAM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $259.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

