Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,383 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.20% of European Wax Center worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.84.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 11.14%.

In other European Wax Center news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 4,860,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $104,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,110,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,875,578. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David P. Berg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,187,500 in the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

