Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.86% of Apyx Medical worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 69.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Apyx Medical by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 289.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APYX shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Apyx Medical in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $6.27 on Friday. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $216.02 million, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

