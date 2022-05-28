$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

NYSE TME opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $16.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

