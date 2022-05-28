Zacks: Analysts Expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) will announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. HighPeak Energy reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,350%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HighPeak Energy.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPK. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,443,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 165,665 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPK stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPeak Energy (HPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.