Brokerages Set Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC) PT at $12.75

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGHC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Super Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Super Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHC. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the first quarter worth about $719,000. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SGHC opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Super Group has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $334.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.69 million. Super Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Super Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Group (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

