Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.31. General Electric posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $78.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 1 year low of $71.14 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after buying an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.