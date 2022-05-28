Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.31. General Electric posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $78.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 1 year low of $71.14 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after buying an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.