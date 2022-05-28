Analysts Expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Post -$0.82 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.82) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.47). Seagen reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGEN. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $141.39 on Wednesday. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $1,486,360.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,524,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,639. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Seagen by 7.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Seagen by 83.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.